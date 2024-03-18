First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Lifted by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 2.5% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,026,000 after purchasing an additional 266,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,008,000 after buying an additional 187,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 555,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.