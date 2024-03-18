Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 22.8% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.01. 3,454,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,746. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $257.71. The company has a market cap of $359.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.