Divergent Planning LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Divergent Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $242.81. The stock had a trading volume of 397,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

