Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of IRM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

