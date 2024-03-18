Robert W. Baird Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $22.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,151. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

