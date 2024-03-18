Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMRX

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 13,799,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,395. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Immuneering in the first quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.