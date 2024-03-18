Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PSX traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.78. 3,469,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,702. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

