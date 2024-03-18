Needham & Company LLC Raises Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $15.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,047. The company has a market cap of $512.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

