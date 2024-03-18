Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,499. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $233.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 425.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

