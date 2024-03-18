Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE GES traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 965,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,059. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

