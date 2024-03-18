EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

EVCM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,364. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $32,562.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $220,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

