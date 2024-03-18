Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 173.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of IPSC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 67,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,835. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $284.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,509 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

