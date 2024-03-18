KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.230-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $635.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $690.70. 797,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $638.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.99. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

