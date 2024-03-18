Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.38. 478,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,709. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

