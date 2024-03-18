Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of X. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $38.87. 4,408,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,051. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

