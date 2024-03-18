DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,834,730 shares of company stock valued at $74,192,633 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. 12,004,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,145,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

