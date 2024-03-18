Rise Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VMBS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1453 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.