Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 659,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

