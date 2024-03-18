Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 282,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.