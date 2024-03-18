Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 282,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

