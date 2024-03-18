Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $34.06. 3,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,805. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

