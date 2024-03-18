Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1146 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSJT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.05. 10,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

