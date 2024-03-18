InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Declares Dividend of $0.09

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSCX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. 63,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000.

