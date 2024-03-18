Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,563. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 174,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

