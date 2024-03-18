Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PRN)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.66. 8,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.