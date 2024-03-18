Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSJS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,171. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.