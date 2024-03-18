Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.38. 7,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,056. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $25.73.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.