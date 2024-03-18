Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PFM)

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PFM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,979. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $646.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

