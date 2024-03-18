Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

PKG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.98. The company had a trading volume of 526,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,249. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

