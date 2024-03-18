Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.61. 1,802,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

