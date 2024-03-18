Rise Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.07. 1,368,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

