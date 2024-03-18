Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 0.7% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,661. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

