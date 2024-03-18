Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Rise Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rise Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.8% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.17. 756,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,163. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $346.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

