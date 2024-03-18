Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 180 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.3% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $278.61. 3,319,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.42 and its 200-day moving average is $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

