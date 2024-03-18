Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.20.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.75. 1,557,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average is $238.86. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $303.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

