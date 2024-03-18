MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s previous close.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

MGTX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 238,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,372. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $394.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,331,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,145,000 after buying an additional 4,367,826 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 782,609 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

