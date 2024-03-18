Roth Mkm Trims Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Target Price to $4.10

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $4.10 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOND. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mondee from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondee in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Get Mondee alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MOND

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 196,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,158. Mondee has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.07.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondee by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the second quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondee

(Get Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.