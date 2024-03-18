Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 214.01% from the company’s current price.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 556,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,111. The stock has a market cap of $484.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

