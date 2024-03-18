Rigetti Computing’s (RGTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

RGTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $84,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,432,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 212,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 990,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

