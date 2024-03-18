SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

SEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.74. 412,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,809. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 507.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 76.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

