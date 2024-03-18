SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s current price.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 53,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,931. The firm has a market cap of $191.18 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.22. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Insider Activity at SoundThinking

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

About SoundThinking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundThinking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

