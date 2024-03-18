SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s current price.
SoundThinking Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 53,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,931. The firm has a market cap of $191.18 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.22. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.
Insider Activity at SoundThinking
In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking
About SoundThinking
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
