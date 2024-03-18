Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) PT Raised to $19.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 211.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
