Needham & Company LLC Trims Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Target Price to $5.00

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Urgent.ly Price Performance

ULY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 246,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,841. Urgent.ly has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $447,000.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

