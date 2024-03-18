Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $540.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.81.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $532.33. 1,063,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,233. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.69 and its 200-day moving average is $456.14. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,954,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.