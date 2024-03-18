Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $612.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $583.00 to $612.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.81.

ULTA traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.33. 1,063,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,233. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

