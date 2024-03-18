Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Evercore ISI

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 4,294,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.