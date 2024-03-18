CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Volume Reaches $2.07 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $17.51 or 0.00025932 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $2.07 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00015124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,604.09 or 1.00100743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010455 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00141054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,304 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 17.24142451 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,323,105.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

