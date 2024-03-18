Bitcoin Gold Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $46.72 or 0.00069178 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $818.25 million and approximately $25.79 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00040775 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020547 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000110 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
