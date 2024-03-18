LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LSB Industries Price Performance

NYSE LXU traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,380. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $540.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXU. Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LSB Industries by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 3,241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 121,861 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

