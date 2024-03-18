The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Short Interest Update

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Macerich by 193.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 867.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $22,702,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 87.2% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,315,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Up 1.9 %

Macerich stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Macerich has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

