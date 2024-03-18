Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 12.7% in February

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 14th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.89%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

